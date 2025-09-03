Short Interest in Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Grows By 472.7%

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 12,600 shares, anincreaseof472.7% from the July 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 202,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Raia Drogasil Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of Raia Drogasil stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,681. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.05. Raia Drogasil has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $5.56.

Raia Drogasil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0092 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Raia Drogasil’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 164.0%.

About Raia Drogasil

Raia Drogasil SA engages in the retail sale of medicines, perfumery, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics, dermocosmetics, and specialty medicines in Brazil. It also markets its goods through telesales and call centers in the states of São Paulo, Tocantins, and Pernambuco. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

