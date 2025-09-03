Pacific Health Care Organization Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFHO) Short Interest Update

Pacific Health Care Organization Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFHO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 400 shares, adecreaseof87.9% from the July 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Pacific Health Care Organization Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PFHO traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $1.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,188. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.83. Pacific Health Care Organization has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.13.

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Pacific Health Care Organization had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter.

About Pacific Health Care Organization

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty workers' compensation cost containment company in the United States. It is involved in managing and administering health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs). The company also provides claims-related services, including utilization review, medical case management, medical bill review, employee advocate services, workers' compensation carve-outs, expert witness testimony, and Medicare set-aside services.

