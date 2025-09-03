Short Interest in Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) Increases By 296.3%

Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 287,300 shares, agrowthof296.3% from the July 31st total of 72,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,873.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,873.0 days.

Ontex Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ONXXF remained flat at $7.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.11. Ontex Group has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $10.15.

About Ontex Group

Ontex Group NV develops, produces, and supplies personal hygiene products and solutions for baby, feminine, and adult care in Belgium, the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. It offers baby care products, such as baby diapers and pants, and wet wipes under the Cremer, Canbebe, Helen Harper, Little Big Change, Moltex, Pom Pom, Sapeka, and Mônica brands; and feminine care products, including sanitary towels, panty liners, and tampons under the NAT, Sincere, and Silhouette brand names.

