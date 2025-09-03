Short Interest in Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) Increases By 296.3%

Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 287,300 shares, agrowthof296.3% from the July 31st total of 72,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,873.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,873.0 days.
Ontex Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ONXXF remained flat at $7.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.11. Ontex Group has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $10.15.
About Ontex Group
