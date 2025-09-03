AlTi Global Inc. Has $11.88 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. $WMT

AlTi Global Inc. decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,990 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the quarter. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 98,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 21,939 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its stake in Walmart by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 36,945 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 397,108 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total transaction of $403,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,052,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,255,856.80. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total value of $1,863,353.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,392,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,594,770.45. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,182 shares of company stock valued at $11,504,227. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $97.74 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.30 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.26. The company has a market capitalization of $779.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The business had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WMT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.59.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

