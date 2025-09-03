AlTi Global Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

AlTi Global Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $13,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $1,018,000. Sentinus LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $273,000. Griffith & Werner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $583,000. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.2% in the first quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,600,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $565.62 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $583.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $563.53 and a 200-day moving average of $517.73.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

