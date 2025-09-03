Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Given New $320.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ZS. B. Riley initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Zscaler from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded down $12.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $261.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,091,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,940. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.96. The firm has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,010.38, a PEG ratio of 259.58 and a beta of 1.05. Zscaler has a one year low of $153.45 and a one year high of $318.46.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $719.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.15 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 1.52%.Zscaler’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.07, for a total value of $968,292.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 88,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,142,077.90. This trade represents a 3.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 4,064 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.70, for a total value of $1,234,236.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 106,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,392,338.30. The trade was a 3.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,305 shares of company stock worth $43,199,936 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 141.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $2,397,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

