Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 21.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 186,595 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,312 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $13,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 11,354.8% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 402,522 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $24,280,000 after purchasing an additional 399,008 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 33.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 12,210 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,875,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $943,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $92.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $193.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.33 and a 1-year high of $97.71.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total value of $1,061,523.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 416,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,184,206.28. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,625. The trade was a 11.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,696 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,774. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on UBER shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $89.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Uber Technologies

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.