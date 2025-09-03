Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Takes Position in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 204,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,881,000. Progressive makes up about 1.4% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 1.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Pines Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 3.0% in the first quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Progressive by 2.0% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in Progressive by 1.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 3,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 2.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PGR. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Progressive from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Progressive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $280.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $290.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $309.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.18.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 8,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.18, for a total transaction of $2,017,201.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 39,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,767,027.20. This represents a 17.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 30,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.12, for a total transaction of $7,423,399.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 506,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,741,523.40. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,351 shares of company stock worth $27,003,746. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

Progressive stock opened at $245.83 on Wednesday. The Progressive Corporation has a 52 week low of $228.54 and a 52 week high of $292.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.45. Progressive had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.25%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

