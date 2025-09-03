OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys New Position in American Tower Corporation $AMT

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 111.6% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 9,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.3% in the first quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 380,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,819,000 after buying an additional 29,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 70.8% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 51,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,227,000 after buying an additional 21,380 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $149,997.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,130.25. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of American Tower from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial set a $250.00 price objective on shares of American Tower and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMT

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $200.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. American Tower Corporation has a one year low of $172.51 and a one year high of $243.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.84, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $214.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.460-10.650 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.