HC Wainwright Issues Positive Forecast for Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Stock Price

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 136.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Savara from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Savara in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Savara from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Savara from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

NASDAQ SVRA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.39. The stock had a trading volume of 696,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,611. Savara has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $4.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average of $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a current ratio of 11.08. The stock has a market cap of $585.06 million, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.56.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that Savara will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Savara news, Director Richard J. Hawkins acquired 48,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $98,379.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 115,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,550.64. The trade was a 71.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SVRA. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Savara by 52.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Savara in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Savara by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 8,325,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,982,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Savara by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 8,884,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626,624 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Savara by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,449 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

