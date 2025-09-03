Banque Transatlantique SA Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Banque Transatlantique SA lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 953,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,760 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.6% of Banque Transatlantique SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Banque Transatlantique SA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $137,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 120,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 506,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,465,000 after purchasing an additional 20,855 shares in the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 333,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 997,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $190,019,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $211.99 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $142.66 and a one year high of $215.34. The company has a market cap of $2.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 8.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,200. This represents a 12.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,371,905.30. This trade represents a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,210 shares of company stock valued at $41,742,155. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.19.

Alphabet Company Profile



Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

