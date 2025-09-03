Medtronic PLC $MDT Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,384,805 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 920,808 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $573,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 29.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,369,317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $298,690,000 after purchasing an additional 762,632 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 17.7% in the first quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 4.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,619,000 after buying an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,873,623 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $258,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,768 shares during the period. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medtronic news, Director William R. Jellison purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.37 per share, for a total transaction of $230,925.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,850. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.5%

Medtronic stock opened at $93.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $119.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.06. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $79.29 and a 52 week high of $96.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.14.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

