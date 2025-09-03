Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $167.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LGND. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.50.

NASDAQ:LGND traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.95. 23,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,168. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.49 and a beta of 0.96. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $93.58 and a 1 year high of $166.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.57.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $47.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.87 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 40.44%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.700-7.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew Reardon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total value of $57,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 31,903 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,494.24. This trade represents a 1.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Kozarich sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $116,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 46,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,807,000. This trade represents a 1.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,401 shares of company stock worth $292,648. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LGND. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

