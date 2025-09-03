Nedbank Group Limited (NDBKY) to Issue Dividend of $0.44 on September 18th

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.4403 per share on Thursday, September 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 691.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th.
Nedbank Group Price Performance
Nedbank Group stock opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.87. Nedbank Group has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $18.13.
Nedbank Group Company Profile
