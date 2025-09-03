Nedbank Group Limited (NDBKY) to Issue Dividend of $0.44 on September 18th

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.4403 per share on Thursday, September 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 691.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th.

Nedbank Group Price Performance

Nedbank Group stock opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.87. Nedbank Group has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $18.13.

Nedbank Group Company Profile

Nedbank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including bank accounts; advisory, management, and stockbroking investment services; personal, home, and student loans; overdrafts, vehicle and solar finance, short-term loans, and credit cards; life, funeral, short term, credit, travel, and business insurance; and share trading, financial planning, retirement planning, will drafting, estate planning, and will and trust services, as well as private wealth solutions.

