Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZHUZY) Plans $0.22 Dividend

Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZHUZY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.2152 per share on Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 392.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th.
Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Stock Performance
Shares of Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric stock opened at C$19.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.00. Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric has a fifty-two week low of C$19.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.55.
About Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric
