Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZHUZY) Plans $0.22 Dividend

Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZHUZY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.2152 per share on Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 392.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th.

Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric stock opened at C$19.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.00. Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric has a fifty-two week low of C$19.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.55.

About Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric

Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of propulsion and control systems to rolling stock industry in Mainland China and internationally. The company offers rail transit electrical equipment, such as traction converter systems of rail transit vehicles, railway engineering machinery, and communication signal systems.

