Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 676184 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SABR shares. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Sabre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.40 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Sabre in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sabre from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.80.

Get Sabre alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Sabre

Sabre Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.52.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $687.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sabre Corporation will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SABR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sabre during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sabre by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,615,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,198,000 after buying an additional 1,007,871 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Sabre by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 57,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Sabre by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 283,549 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 25,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Sabre by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,589,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,751,000 after buying an additional 333,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

About Sabre

(Get Free Report)

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.