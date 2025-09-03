Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$6.47 and last traded at C$6.42, with a volume of 64891 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.38.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Desjardins increased their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers Sugar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.67.
Rogers Sugar Stock Up 0.5%
Rogers Sugar Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.47%.
About Rogers Sugar
Rogers Sugar Inc is a Canada based sugar producing company. The company along with its subsidiaries is principally engaged in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar products. The products offered by the company include iced tea mix, stevia, yellow sugar, Cubes, Coconut sugar, and other related sugar products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rogers Sugar
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Opera Limited Stock Set to End 2025 on a High Note
- Asset Allocation Strategies in Volatile Markets
- Zscaler Shares Can Hit a Fresh High Before Year-End
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- A Bull Case for Quantum Computing Stock Is Still Alive
Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.