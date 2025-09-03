Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $113.04 and last traded at $112.76, with a volume of 747383 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.20.

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 1.3%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.82. The company has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 634,190.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 150,314,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,313,601,000 after purchasing an additional 150,290,506 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,128,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,271,000 after purchasing an additional 418,940 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,497,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,946 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,516,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,043,000 after acquiring an additional 283,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,505,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,920 shares during the last quarter.

About Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund

The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US telecommunication and media & entertainment components of the S&P 500 index. XLC was launched on Jun 18, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

