2x Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHU) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

2x Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $141.71, but opened at $148.91. 2x Ether ETF shares last traded at $149.55, with a volume of 832,365 shares changing hands.

2x Ether ETF Stock Up 8.0%

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.03.

Get 2x Ether ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2x Ether ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETHU. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2x Ether ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,094,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2x Ether ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,071,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2x Ether ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2x Ether ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2x Ether ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

2x Ether ETF Company Profile

The 2x Ether ETF (ETHU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide 2x the daily price movements of Ether (ETH). The funds primary investment is cash-settled CME Ether futures ETHU was launched on Jun 4, 2024 and is issued by Volatility Shares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 2x Ether ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2x Ether ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.