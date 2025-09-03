Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $62.63 and last traded at $61.62, with a volume of 197261 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSEM. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Susquehanna set a $66.00 target price on Tower Semiconductor and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush set a $65.00 target price on Tower Semiconductor and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Tower Semiconductor Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.73 and a 200 day moving average of $42.24.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $372.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.63 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 13.20%.The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Tower Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in Tower Semiconductor by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

