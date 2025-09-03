TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.03 and last traded at $38.64, with a volume of 871257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.55.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FTI shares. Barclays lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on TechnipFMC from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 29.42%. TechnipFMC’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. TechnipFMC has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

In other news, Director Rousset Sophie Zurquiyah sold 9,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $348,222.72. Following the sale, the director directly owned 62,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,743.36. The trade was a 12.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 267.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,669,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $333,041,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038,640 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 111.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,735,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602,939 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at $151,413,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at about $64,217,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth about $47,535,000. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

