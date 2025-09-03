United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $965.00 and last traded at $954.90, with a volume of 24545 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $958.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on URI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $770.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $786.00 to $952.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $895.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $810.00 target price (up from $740.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $842.86.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on URI

United Rentals Trading Down 0.2%

The stock has a market cap of $61.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $855.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $723.81.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.70 EPS. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

Institutional Trading of United Rentals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,416,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Finally, Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

(Get Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.