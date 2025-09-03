Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Short Interest Down 85.7% in August

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 100 shares, adropof85.7% from the July 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 12,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of PSCU traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.91. 358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 million, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.82. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $50.52 and a 1 year high of $67.23.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0301 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.

