iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 62,400 shares, anincreaseof210.4% from the July 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 97,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Qatar ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QAT. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 1,294.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 12,181 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the first quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,566. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.47 and a 200-day moving average of $18.65. The stock has a market cap of $82.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.48. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $20.64.

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MSCI Qatar ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.4339 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Qatar ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

The iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (QAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Qatar Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Qatari companies. QAT was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

