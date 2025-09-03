B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN) Short Interest Update

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,400 shares, adeclineof78.3% from the July 31st total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ RILYN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,281. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.77. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 has a 1 year low of $7.98 and a 1 year high of $20.75.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.4063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.0%.

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

