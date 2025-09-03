SU Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:SUGP) Short Interest Update

SU Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:SUGP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,600 shares, adecreaseof95.9% from the July 31st total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 424,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 424,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SU Group Trading Down 5.7%
SU Group stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.70. 7,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,046. SU Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.30.
