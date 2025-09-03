SU Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:SUGP) Short Interest Update

SU Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:SUGP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,600 shares, adecreaseof95.9% from the July 31st total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 424,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 424,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SU Group Trading Down 5.7%

SU Group stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.70. 7,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,046. SU Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.30.

Get SU Group alerts:

About SU Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

SU Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated security-related services company in Hong Kong and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Security-Related Engineering Services Business; and Security Guarding and Screening Services Business. It primarily provides security-related engineering, security guarding and screening, and related vocational training services.

Receive News & Ratings for SU Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SU Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.