Short Interest in Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ) Decreases By 75.9%

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,400 shares, adropof75.9% from the July 31st total of 5,800 shares. Approximately0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Scienjoy Price Performance

Shares of SJ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.69. 2,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,604. The company has a market cap of $26.97 million, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.28. Scienjoy has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.88.

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $48.72 million during the quarter. Scienjoy had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 0.86%.

Scienjoy Company Profile

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

