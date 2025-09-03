KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR Shares Sold by Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lessened its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 370,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 364,021 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises about 3.4% of Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $42,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% in the first quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 809,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $116,828,940.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 81,361,978 shares in the company, valued at $11,736,465,326.50. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KKR shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 0.6%

KKR opened at $138.65 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.15 and a 52 week high of $170.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.13. The firm has a market cap of $123.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 12.95%.The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.42%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

