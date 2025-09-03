Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.420-0.430 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $837.0 million-$839.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $826.0 million. Sprinklr also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.090-0.090 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CXM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Friday, June 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CXM

Sprinklr Stock Down 7.5%

Shares of NYSE CXM traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.95. 1,214,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,269. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.37. Sprinklr has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $9.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.81.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $212.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.39 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 13.57%.Sprinklr’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Sprinklr has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.430 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.090-0.090 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sprinklr will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sprinklr

In other Sprinklr news, Director Neeraj Agrawal sold 378,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total value of $3,319,514.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 321,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,623.04. The trade was a 54.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Michael Harvey sold 121,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $1,007,194.24. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 703,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,851,722.24. This represents a 14.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,512,691 shares of company stock valued at $85,942,764 in the last 90 days. 60.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXM. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 2,480.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,135 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the second quarter worth $89,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the second quarter worth $99,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 273.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 10,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.