Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires 474,193 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 120.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 867,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 474,193 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $155,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after acquiring an additional 9,374 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $91,780,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.81.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $223.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $131.55 and a 52 week high of $232.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.53, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.61 and its 200 day moving average is $195.30.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total value of $2,304,576.04. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 68,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,655,577.02. This trade represents a 12.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total value of $1,155,888.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,364 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,220.76. This trade represents a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,298 shares of company stock worth $4,233,044. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.