Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Stock Position Increased by American Trust Investment Advisors LLC

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up about 1.8% of American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Barclays set a $83.00 price target on shares of Lam Research and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lam Research from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Lam Research from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.22.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $97.03 on Wednesday. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $56.32 and a one year high of $108.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.51.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

