American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Buys 425 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Noble Financial upgraded Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Analog Devices from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.53.

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $248.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $237.96 and a 200 day moving average of $219.62. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.65 and a fifty-two week high of $258.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 101.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $747,593.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 167,571 shares in the company, valued at $40,088,010.33. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total value of $617,594.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,558.47. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,615 shares of company stock valued at $6,450,988. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

