Belmont Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,093 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,392,000 after buying an additional 24,562 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $855,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,513 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $1,212,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.53.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.9%

CSCO opened at $67.80 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $47.85 and a one year high of $72.55. The company has a market cap of $268.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 18.45%.The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $603,462.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 237,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,811,173. This represents a 3.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $571,902.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 174,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,447,806.26. The trade was a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,095 shares of company stock valued at $7,841,167. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.