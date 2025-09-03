Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $34.86 Million Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 365,070 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares during the period. Shopify comprises 0.7% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $34,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of Shopify by 149.2% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.27.

NYSE SHOP opened at $139.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.72. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.86 and a 12 month high of $156.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.70, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 12.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

