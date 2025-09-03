AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 98.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 899,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446,940 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman accounts for about 0.5% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.62% of Northrop Grumman worth $460,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 176.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 1,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $589.06 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a twelve month low of $426.24 and a twelve month high of $600.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $554.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $510.77.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.27. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 9.74%.The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.06%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Robert J. Fleming sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $1,770,195.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,041.79. This trade represents a 65.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $3,793,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 201,602 shares in the company, valued at $101,964,243.54. This trade represents a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,545 shares of company stock worth $7,821,267. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $547.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $542.00 target price (down previously from $580.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.85.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

