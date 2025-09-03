The Allstate Corporation $ALL Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,018,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 340,150 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $417,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 113.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the first quarter worth about $51,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Allstate from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Allstate to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $198.00 target price (up previously from $188.00) on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.21.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE ALL opened at $203.12 on Wednesday. The Allstate Corporation has a 1 year low of $176.00 and a 1 year high of $214.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.71.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $2.74. Allstate had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 18.81%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

