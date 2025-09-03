Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James Financial

Research analysts at Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Raymond James Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 118.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ARDX. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

ARDX traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $6.42. 757,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,671,069. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.85 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.69. Ardelyx has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $7.18.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $97.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.69 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 36.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ardelyx will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 5,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $34,637.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 305,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,927.70. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Duane Foster sold 15,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $90,776.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 301,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,883.14. This represents a 4.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 165,551 shares of company stock valued at $996,917. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

