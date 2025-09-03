Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Buys 8,477 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,477 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $27,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $241.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $199.34 and a 12 month high of $296.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.40. The stock has a market cap of $224.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The business had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.75.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

