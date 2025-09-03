Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,960 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.6% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $31,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.4%

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $177.81 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $181.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%.Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Leerink Partners cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JNJ

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.