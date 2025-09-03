AlTi Global Inc. Cuts Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

AlTi Global Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 81 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Main Street Group LTD increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $299.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $121.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $304.41 and a 200-day moving average of $305.42. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.79 and a 52 week high of $329.93.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 72.84% and a net margin of 19.84%.The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $1.54 dividend. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.00.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

