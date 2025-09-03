Ancora Advisors LLC Has $9.40 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 396.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $114.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.09. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The firm had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.25%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.