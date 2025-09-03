iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Stock Position Lowered by 1 North Wealth Services LLC

1 North Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.6% of 1 North Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. 1 North Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Windsor Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.9% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $643.42 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $652.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $634.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $594.67.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.