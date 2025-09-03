Ancora Advisors LLC Buys 8,008 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 810,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,008 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 0.8% of Ancora Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $33,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 16,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 20,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the first quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 17,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Northern Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 14,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 18,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $6,762,177.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 223,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,180,656.99. The trade was a 39.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $50.36 on Wednesday. Bank of America Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.06 and a 1-year high of $50.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.77 and a 200-day moving average of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $373.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.34.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%.The business had revenue of ($22,273.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $53.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAC

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.