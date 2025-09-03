1,587 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM Acquired by Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $233.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.09 and its 200 day moving average is $210.22. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $244.98. The stock has a market cap of $66.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

