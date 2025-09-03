Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Invests $61.99 Million in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 44,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,994,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in Transdigm Group by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 19 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Transdigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transdigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transdigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,553.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Transdigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,635.00 to $1,795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,480.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,624.69.

Transdigm Group Stock Down 6.7%

NYSE TDG opened at $1,305.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.03. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1,183.60 and a 12-month high of $1,623.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,491.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,418.28.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.75 by ($0.15). Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.98%.The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 36.330-37.150 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

Transdigm Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $90.00 per share. This is a boost from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd.

Insider Activity at Transdigm Group

In other news, Director Michael Graff sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,402.10, for a total transaction of $2,467,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,724.40. This represents a 47.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,569.86, for a total transaction of $4,295,136.96. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,827,343.28. This trade represents a 11.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,932 shares of company stock worth $96,378,273 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

