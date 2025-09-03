Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON Shares Purchased by 11 Capital Partners LP

11 Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Axon Enterprise comprises about 2.6% of 11 Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. 11 Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $7,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 0.4% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 0.8% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.29, for a total transaction of $8,312,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,053,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,744,696.78. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 7,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.10, for a total value of $5,919,039.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 144,538 shares in the company, valued at $108,417,953.80. This represents a 5.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,790 shares of company stock valued at $26,872,171 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of AXON opened at $743.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.37 billion, a PE ratio of 183.60, a P/E/G ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $770.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $678.20. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 52-week low of $346.71 and a 52-week high of $885.91.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $668.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.77 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Axon Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $885.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Northland Securities set a $800.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $895.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $837.69.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

