Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 504,483 Shares of The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 95.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 504,483 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Progressive were worth $7,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth $1,473,180,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 61.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,346,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,362,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174,632 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 39,285.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,046,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $862,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,303 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 12,110.3% during the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,248,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,402 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,983,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,433,722,000 after purchasing an additional 915,643 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $245.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $144.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.32. The Progressive Corporation has a 52-week low of $228.54 and a 52-week high of $292.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $248.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.95.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.45. Progressive had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.66%.The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 2.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Progressive from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Progressive from $281.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Progressive from $280.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 8,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.18, for a total transaction of $2,017,201.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 39,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,767,027.20. This represents a 17.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CIO Jonathan S. Bauer sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total transaction of $595,932.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 26,698 shares in the company, valued at $6,654,209.52. This represents a 8.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,351 shares of company stock worth $27,003,746. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

