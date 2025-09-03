AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 84.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,544,011 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 707,615 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $230,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 565.0% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 124,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $19,098,000 after buying an additional 105,631 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its position in QUALCOMM by 8.0% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,314 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,541,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 188,654 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 12.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,328,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $203,904,000 after acquiring an additional 145,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $158.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.49. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $182.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of QUALCOMM to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on QUALCOMM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total value of $522,814.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,254,635.64. This trade represents a 7.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total value of $37,372.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 677 shares in the company, valued at $107,209.72. The trade was a 25.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,054. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.