Short Interest in Hypermarcas (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Increases By 1,055.6%

Hypermarcas (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,400 shares, agrowthof1,055.6% from the July 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank raised Hypermarcas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Hypermarcas alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Hypermarcas

Hypermarcas Stock Down 5.7%

OTCMKTS:HYPMY traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $4.12. 272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,355. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Hypermarcas has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $5.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.11.

Hypermarcas (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Hypermarcas had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 11.28%.

Hypermarcas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0345 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 281.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Hypermarcas’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Hypermarcas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers prescription products under the Adacne, Addera, apri, AmpliumG, please, Celestamine, Celestone, Celestone Soluspan, Cizax, deciprax, Derive C Micro, Micro Drift, Dermotil Fusid, Digedrat, diprogent, Diprosalic, Diprosone, diprospan, Emprol XR, Flow, Garasone, Halobex, Lipanon, moon, Lydian, macrodantin, Max Sulid, milgamma, Mioflex A, nesina, Novotram, oximax, peridal, Peridal Suspension, PredSim, Pressaliv, Quadriderm, Rizi, Rizi M, softalm, tacroz, tinodin, umma, and velunid brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hypermarcas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypermarcas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.