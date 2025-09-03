Alexis Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Alexis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Alexis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Alexis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 5th Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,336,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,228,000 after purchasing an additional 109,654 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 27,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $454.96 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $465.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $450.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $411.91. The firm has a market cap of $182.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

